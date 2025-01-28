Kalamazoo special units arrest 4, 15lbs of meth and more found

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four men are in custody after the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement (KVET) and Crime Reduction Teams (CRT) executed several warrants between January 16 and 23.

At the first, on S 11th St just north of Michigan Ave, they found 1/2oz of heroin, and a stolen firearm the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told FOX 17.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and now faces multiple charges stemming from the search.

The following 3 warrants were executed simultaneously at E Dunkley St and N Burdick St, where Princeton Ave tees at Drexel Pl, and near Borgess Dr and Nazareth Rd.

In total, KVET found about 15lbs of methamphetamine, 8oz of Fentanyl, 1oz of crack cocaine, 3 firearms, a alrge amount of U.S. currency believed to be the profits from drug sales.

Equipment used to process, manufacture, and sell drugs was found at all four locations.

Three more men, a 35-year-old and two 29-year-olds, were taken into custody and will face multiple felony charges.

No suspect names have been released.