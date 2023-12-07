Kalamazoo set to open new justice center on Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County has announced the opening of the Judge Charles A. Pratt Justice Center, which will serve as the new home for the county courts.

The $94 million project aims to create a welcoming atmosphere according to Kevin Catlin, the Kalamazoo County administrator and controller. "That's really the aesthetic that we were going for. So it's a huge feat in the criminal justice system," Catlin said.

Compared to the Michigan Avenue Courthouse, the new Justice Center has significant upgrades. The facility is larger, easily accessible, and equipped with increased elevators. It also features multiple windows, providing a great view of downtown Kalamazoo.

"If you recall, that Michigan Avenue courthouse did not have a lot of windows. So it felt really dungeon-like, and so we wanted to embrace a lot of that natural light into the building," explained Catlin.

The Judge Charles A. Pratt Justice Center has five floors, including six district and four circuit courtrooms. The smaller courtrooms can hold up to 94 people, while the largest one accommodates 145.

Catlin said judges and employees have already shared their excitement. "They're gracious; they're excited. It's a breath of fresh air to them, especially those that were coming from the Michigan Avenue Courthouse. A new modernized building is what we were going for."

Efficiency and workflow were prioritized in the new design. All personnel, including judges, have access to standing desks to promote ergonomics and enhance productivity, Catlin told FOX 17.

"So we were intentional about the ergonomics of the spaces, to increase the well-being of our employees and their productivity."

With diversity, equity and inclusion in mind, the Justice Center features a "quiet room" in the jury assembly area. This space is designed to provide a private and peaceful environment for lactating mothers or people with anxiety.

"We wanted to ensure that everyone, no matter who they were, were able to take advantage of some quiet space, utilize a space that was more private should they need to do so," he said.

As part of a land-swap agreement, the Michigan Avenue Courthouse was signed over to Plaza Corp.

"We actually vacate the Michigan Avenue Courthouse on December 31, 2023. They will then take that building, and we don't know what their plans are for it yet." Catlin added that he's sure whatever it becomes will be great.

While some finishing touches remain, the Judge Charles A. Pratt Justice Center is scheduled to open to the public on Monday at 8 a.m. Catlin mentioned that the project was under budget, so they're still deciding what to do with leftover funding.

