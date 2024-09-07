Kalamazoo search warrant produces drugs, loaded gun & multiple felonies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was arrested on numerous felony charges when a search warrant was executed Friday.

Following an investigation into drug sales, on Friday the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and the Crime Reduction Team executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Hotop Avenue in Kalamazoo. Prior to the warrant's execution, the 34-year-old male suspect was contacted in the 1300 block of Portage Street, was arrested for an outstanding warrant, discarded illegal drugs and resisted arrest

The man was ultimately taken into custody with no officers being injured.

Upon searching the vehicle he was driving, officers discovered a loaded firearm.

KVET investigators seized distribution amounts of crack cocaine, a quantity of powdered cocaine, the gun, equipment used to manufacture and sell drugs and a large amount of cash believed to be profits of drug sales.

The man is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail. He will face multiple felony charges when he is arraigned in court.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Anybody with any information about this case is being asked to contact KVET by calling (269) 337-8880 or anonymously through the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at (269) 343-2100 or at www.KalamazooSilentObserver.com on the Web.

