Kalamazoo River Alliance planning cleanup event this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo River Alliance will host its first-annual river cleanup event this weekend, according to a news release Wednesday.

It’ll be held Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Verberg Park.

Volunteers hope to remove more than 50 cubic yards of trash and more than 500 pounds of scrap metal from the waterway.

Food, beverages, gloves and trash bags will be provided and volunteers will be entered to win prizes.

Boats, kayaks and magnets are welcome.

Because of the high volume of sediment in the river, all walkers will utilize and clean the KRV Trail that follows the river.

“With a little help from local community members, I know we can make some real positive and noticeable differences on the Kalamazoo,” said Ryan Baker, president of the Kalamazoo River Alliance.

More information can be found on the organization’s website here.