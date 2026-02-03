Kalamazoo restaurants hope Craft Beverage Week brings customers back after slow January

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Local restaurants and bars in Kalamazoo are banking on Craft Beverage Week to help recover from a challenging January marked by cold weather and the post-holiday slump.

At The Hub in downtown Kalamazoo, staff members are welcoming the 20-degree weather as a heat wave compared to recent frigid temperatures. The restaurant, like many local businesses, has struggled with decreased foot traffic following the busy holiday season.

"So it's great to get the foot traffic back out, because today's warm," said Jason McClellan from Millennium Restaurant Group.

Max Makowski, chef at The Hub, described the shift restaurants face this time of year.

"It's kind of crazy, because you go from extremely busy around Christmas time, and then January hits, and a snow storm hits, and it's just changing gears completely," Makowski said.

34 businesses are participating in Craft Beverage Week, offering special menus and deals designed to attract customers during the typically quiet period. More than 90 events are planned through the week. Craft Beverage Week ends on February 6.

"It's a very slow time of year for us, traditionally. It's nice to highlight the beers, highlight the foods," Makowski said.

Restaurant owners are optimistic that February will mark the end of January's difficulties, especially as Dry January concludes.

"We want to say 'cheers' because Dry January is over!" McClellan said.

Events throughout the week include whiskey tastings and specialty food pairings, with one establishment offering deviled egg pairings. More information about participating businesses and events can be found on Discover Kalamazoo's website.

