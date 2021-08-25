Kalamazoo restaurant raising money for family of fallen sergeant

KALMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan restaurant will be donating all of its proceeds from Wednesday and Thursday to the family of Kalamazoo County Sergeant Ryan Proxmire.

He was killed in the line of duty over a week ago during a pursuit.

Skillet Breakfast Cafe in Kalamazoo is behind the effort as the restaurant has been passing out cards and blue ribbons to honor him.

They also put out a donation bin on their counter where people can donate.

The owner, Tori Bishop, said they have a goal of $4607, the same number as Sgt. Proxmire's badge.

"I actually have family that is in law enforcement, that are on the fire department. I just think it's super special and courageous for someone who wakes up everyday to put their life on the line for people they don't even know. I think it's part of my duty that, you know, we do something to give back to them and this time of need, and I know that if it was my family, I would hope that you know, other people would do the same thing," said Tori Bishop, owner of Skillet Breakfast Cafe.

The restaurant is open from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is located north of downtown Kalamazoo. The address is 4023 Douglas Avenue.