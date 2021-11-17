Watch
Kalamazoo resident robbed while trying to get into apartment: police

Posted at 8:17 AM, Nov 17, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo resident was trying to get into their apartment when they became the victim of an armed robbery early Wednesday morning, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

It happened in the 1500 block of Lafayette Avenue.

The resident told police the robber was a man in a red hooded sweatshirt who approached with a gun and demanded property before fleeing on foot.

A police K9 was called to track the man, but couldn’t find him.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

