Kalamazoo receives $38M in funding to reduce risks of flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo received a $38 million grant for the Building Resilience in Kalamazoo’s Downtown Transportation Network.

The project will enhance stormwater infrastructure, lower flood risks, and redesign the Downtown Kalamazoo Transportation Network, ultimately protecting surrounding communities from flooding and improving environmental and water quality.

"These climate-driven challenges damage our infrastructure, and when that happens, people on the margins suffer the most," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

She added that the effects of climate change are already among us, saying it's time to do something about it.

"The nearly $38 million to help with flood mitigation going forward as part of our protect program," said U.S. Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt.

The money comes from the Biden administration awarding $830 million in grants to 80 projects.

The city will use the money to limit flooding along Arcadia Creek by eliminating floodplain areas.

"This project seeks to replace some, you know, pretty old undersized pipes with a new open-creek concept," explained James Baker, public services director and city engineer.

The project will go from Westnedge all the way west to Oliver Street. "We've got to reroute Arcadia Creek within Westnedge. That work is going to have to get done in coordination with the event center project," Baker told FOX 17.

Bhatt says the project will likely be underway within a year; they're going to work with MDOT and the city to get a grant agreement in place for contractors.

