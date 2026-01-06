Kalamazoo Public Safety touts violent crime rate hitting 10-year low

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Violent crimes hit a ten-year low in Kalamazoo and public safety officials credited the hard work of officers and investment into police services by the city.

The rate of violent crimes was down 10% over the past decade, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Over the past five years, homicides went down 53%, aggravated assaults dropped 28%, and robberies fell 44%, per KDPS.

Property crimes, including arson and car thefts, were also down over the same period, said Chief of Public Safety David Boysen.

"These reductions represent years of focused work, accountability, and partnership,” said Chief Boysen. “Reaching ten-year lows in violent crime and seeing consistent five-year declines in serious offenses shows the strength of our approach and the dedication of our personnel.”

In 2025, KDPS officers responded to 122,024 calls for police service, averaging just over 7 minutes to get to the scene of an on-going incident. Officers seized 407 illegal firearms during the past year.

Public safety officers also handled 13,943 calls for rescue, 11,600 EMS responses, and 2,340 fire-related calls, including 88 structure fires in 2025.

“Public safety is more than response numbers,” Boysen said. “It’s about relationships, visibility, and trust. Our community engagement efforts are a key part of why these long-term reductions are possible.”

In 2025, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety hired 13 more people to increase its workforce.

