KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities recovered narcotics and firearms during a traffic stop in Kalamazoo this afternoon, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety.

We’re told an adult female was arrested for multiple felonies relating to the confiscated items.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call KDPS at 269-337-8142 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

