Kalamazoo Public Safety officer completes DoorDash orders to help person being detained

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Public Safety officer went above and beyond the call of duty, delivering DoorDash orders for a driver who was detained for old warrants after a traffic stop.

Officer Spencer Straka was called to assist with an arrest downtown when he discovered the person being detained had three pending food delivery orders that would have been lost when the car was towed.

"I wanted to help this guy out. He's just trying to make money," Straka said.

Straka, who has worked for Kalamazoo Public Safety for five years, said he had never done anything like this before in his career. The deliveries took him all over Kalamazoo, including Washington Writers' Academy, a local elementary school.

Body camera footage shows Straka completing the deliveries, even taking the time to confirm completion as required by the app.

One neighbor can be heard saying, "They already doing bad, let them get their last twenty."

The food orders included Mexican cuisine, according to Straka, who said he was simply helping someone in a difficult situation.

When asked if he might consider a career change to food delivery, Straka laughed, and made it clear—he's committed to law enforcement.

"No, I very much love my job. Love the excitement of this job. I delivered flowers for a couple months back in college, and wasn't a fan," Straka said.

