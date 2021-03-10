Kalamazoo Public Safety now accepting applications for new officers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking to hire more officers, and the window to apply is open now.

From March 10 to March 28, the nation's large public safety department is accepting applications for new officers.

The department touts the 28-day rotation featuring 14 days of work, specialized training for police and fire response, and opportunity to advance your career. KDPS says there are several open positions, and new hires can expect the chance to earn promotion at the department.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old by the date of hire, a valid driver's license, and pass all of the steps in the hiring process.

The hiring process includes:

An initial application and questionnaire,

A written exam,

PSO Agility Test,

A 1st interview,

Background investigation,

A 2nd Chief’s interview, and

Psychological, medical and drug screenings.

If you are interested, applications can be submitted online.

