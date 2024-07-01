Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates shooting involving 18 and 19-year-old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating after a shooting left two people hurt.

Officers say they got the call to Portage St. near Lakeway Ave. around 10 p.m. Sunday night. There they found two people shot.

The 18-year-old and 19-year-old were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

There are currently no suspects in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.