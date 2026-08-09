Kalamazoo Public Safety asks for help finding missing 71-year-old woman

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 71-year-old woman who was last seen Friday afternoon.

Carol Ann Brooks was last seen around 3 p.m. near Howard Street and South Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo, according to public safety officials. Authorities said Brooks is known to frequent that area of the city.

Police said it is unusual for Brooks to be gone for this length of time, and investigators believe she may be suffering from a medical condition that has prevented her from returning home.

Brooks was last seen wearing a black-and-gray striped shirt and dark pants.

Anyone who sees Brooks or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-762-2922.

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