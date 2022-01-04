Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo Public Library to provide curbside-only service

Curbside-only service starts on Wed. Jan. 5
items.[0].image.alt
file photo
books file
Posted at 8:29 PM, Jan 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-03 20:29:55-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Library (KPL) will be offering curbside service only at all five locations, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 5.

The library said the shift was due a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

All KPL locations will be closed on Tuesday, January 4 to prepare for curbside service.

Those KPL locations will reopen with curbside-only service the following day, as buildings will be closed to in-person access and services until further notice.

Public restrooms, printing, copying, and faxing services will not be available.

For more information regarding library hours and future events, click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time