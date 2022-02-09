Kalamazoo Public Library locations will reopen for in-person services Feb. 14

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Library (KPL) locations will reopen for in-person services next week after shutting its doors and switching to curbside service last month because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.

KPL closed to in-person services and switched to curbside service only back on January 5.

Starting Monday, February 5, all KPL locations will resume in-person services.

KPL says patrons will be required to wear a face mask during their visit. KPL locations will offer free face masks at the door.

All KPL events will still be held virtually, and meeting spaces will remain unavailable for rent until further notice.

KPL will still offer curbside services.