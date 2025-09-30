Kalamazoo police seize 4 pounds of meth, 11 guns in recent violent crime enforcement effort

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety's Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team (KVET) and Crime Reduction Team (CRT) have made numerous arrests involving drugs and illegal firearms over the past few weeks, seizing approximately 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 11 guns in targeted operations across the city.

Captain Mike Ferguson, who leads the 19-member enforcement team, said the seized methamphetamine has an estimated street value of roughly $400,000 if packaged and sold individually.

"I'm going to brag about my team. I have a group of individuals, who are dedicated do doing their best to keep this community safe," Ferguson said.

The enforcement efforts are part of a strategic response to the connection between drug trafficking and gun violence in Kalamazoo.

Ferguson explained that methamphetamine, firearms and violence often occur together.

"In my business, what I see, is meth and guns and violence tend to go hand in hand," Ferguson said.

The investigations require extensive manpower and careful planning, with the team analyzing areas of the city that have experienced more shootings to determine deployment strategies.

"I deploy my team into specific areas, to try to prevent that from happening in a different area," Ferguson said.

At least 5 arrests were made in the last half of September alone, with charges including illegal gun ownership and drug trafficking.

Ferguson noted the complex relationship between drugs and violence.

"That's a great question. If I was a grad student, I'd do a thesis on the meth, causing violence," Ferguson said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

