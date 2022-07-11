Watch Now
Kalamazoo Police search for suspects in gas station robbery

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer shot and killed an armed man Sunday morning.
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jul 11, 2022
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety says officers are searching for two men accused of robbing a Speedway gas station.

Police say they got the call to the location on S. Westnedge around 3:10 a.m. Monday.

They say two men had entered the gas station with guns. They left with an undetermined amount of money. The suspects ran off. It's not known if they had a car nearby, or if someone pickd them up.

The first suspect is described as a man with brown eyes, wearing a black zip up hoodie with #99 on the front. He was wearing a white mask.

The second suspect was wearing a two=toned gray and black zip up hoodie with a red mask covering his face.

Neither suspect has been found yet.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

