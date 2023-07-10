Kalamazoo police: One dead after being hit by train

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Kalamazoo County.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the deadly train crash happened Monday around 9:50 a.m. between Drake Road and Howard Street.

According to Amtrak’s website, all four trains on the line from Kalamazoo to Detroit are stopped.

Details are limited and it’s unclear exactly why the person was on the tracks at the time.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

