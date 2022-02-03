Watch
Kalamazoo police investigating shooting on Belmont Street

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 10:25:01-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after someone was shot Wednesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of several gunshots in the 200 block of Belmont Street at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say they found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they remain committed to effectively addressing gun violence in the community.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

