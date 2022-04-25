Kalamazoo police investigating early morning shooting that left 1 person dead

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 300 block of Phelps Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25, for reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they say they found the victim suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Kalamazoo police say the name of the victim is being withheld as the shooting is still under investigation and until the family has been notified.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

