Kalamazoo police investigating after two men hurt in shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating after two men were shot Sunday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were called to the 2600 block of Heatherdowns Lane around 10:22 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

Kalamazoo police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Silent Observer online.

