Kalamazoo police arrest man in connection to 6 armed robberies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo department of Public Safety has arrested a man in connection to six armed robberies that happened between Oct. 23-25.

During the incidents, police say the man entered several businesses, displaying a handgun and demanding money.

These robberies happened:

4:59 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

5:06 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Bottoms Up Convenience Store

6:51 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Autozone

10:03 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Kingmart

11:10 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Munchie Mart

11:19 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Drake Party Store

Investigators from the Crime Reduction Team, Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team and detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division worked together to identify, locate and arrest the 21-year-old man they believe was responsible.

Two search warrants were conducted Wednesday, one in the 1400 block of Lay Boulevard in Kalamazoo and the other in the 2100 block of Albatross Court in Portage.

The man was taken into custody and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The case will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charging on Friday.

Anyone with additional information may contact KDPS at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.