KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Social media posts showing what appears to be discolored water from Kalamazoo taps have gone viral, prompting city officials to address residents' concerns about water quality.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo reporter Julie Dunmire saw multiple posts circulating on TikTok and Facebook showing what a user claims is discolored water coming from a Kalamazoo tap. One TikTok video posted six days ago has garnered more than 2 million views, with several posts receiving thousands of impressions across platforms.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Kalamazoo officials respond to viral social media posts about discolored tap water

When I reached out to the City of Kalamazoo for comment, a spokesperson explained that the city's water supply comes from an aquifer that is high in minerals, particularly iron. During infrastructure improvements, water can temporarily become discolored, officials said.

The city emphasized that discolored water is not dangerous to residents. In many cases, the issue can be resolved by flushing household pipes, according to city officials.

City representatives said they understand residents' concerns about water quality and encourage anyone with questions to contact them by calling 311.

The person who posted the viral TikTok video has not responded to my requests for comment about their claims.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

