Kalamazoo officers 'shop with a senior' ahead of holidays

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Senior citizens in Kalamazoo were given a special present from public safety officers ahead of the holidays on Tuesday.

They each received a $100 gift card and did some holiday shopping at Park Street Market with some assistance from an officer, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

“It's an opportunity for them to take a few moments with law enforcement, across our agency and across this community in order to shop for some items that they are in need of this holiday season,” says Chief Vernon Coakley.

We’re told this year’s “Shop with a Senior” event was made possible thanks to a generous donation.

“The business owner who donated this is just a generous family that want to help and give back, and to talk and give this opportunity to these seniors is just phenomenal for us to do,” adds Coakley.

KDPS says this is the second year the event was held.

Coakley hopes next year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before.

“We want more people, more business owners, anyone who wants to contribute to this operation,” says Coakley. “This is just a phenomenal thing within our community, Kalamazoo community, that we're doing each and every year. And you know, let's have fun together, Kalamazoo. That's important.”

