Kalamazoo officers seize 4 guns after responding to shots fired call

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 22-year-old Kalamazoo resident is in custody after officers responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers were dispatched to the area of Washington Avenue and James Street around 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of gunshots.

KDPS says the volley of gunfire was heard by officers a short distance away.

According to the department, officers obtained a description of the suspect vehicle and located it a short time later.

The driver was arrested on multiple felony charges.

Police say they seized four firearms related to the shorts fired call during the traffic stop.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

