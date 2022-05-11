Kalamazoo officers confiscate guns from teenagers, take them to juvenile home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers took away firearms from three teenagers Wednesday.

Officers say it happened around 2 p.m. in the 800 block of Riverview Drive.

When they got there, officers found two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old.

They took guns from the 17-year-old and one of the 15-year-olds.

The second 15-year-old tried to get rid of a gun while running from police, but officers say they caught up with him shortly after.

In total, officers confiscated an AR Pistol, a .556 drum magazine and two handguns.

They took all three teenagers to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home for weapons charges.

