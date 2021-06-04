Kalamazoo nonprofit to hold 10th annual Touch-A-Truck fundraiser

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Junior League of Kalamazoo is scheduled to hold its 10th annual Touch-A-Truck fundraiser on Saturday, June 12, the nonprofit tells us.

We’re told the event will take place at the Kalamazoo County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

JLK says children of all ages are welcome to touch 29 vehicles, including police cars, fire trucks, race cars and more, learning about them all the while.

“Siren-free time” will last from 10 a.m. to noon for children who are averse to loud noises, the nonprofit adds.

“Last year we made the difficult decision to host the event virtually due to COVID, but the true joy of the event is seeing all the kid’s smiling faces as they enjoy a fun and affordable family day,” says President Jennifer Blake. “JLK members are so passionate about bringing this event to our community and we are so grateful to all our trucks and sponsors that make it possible.”

We’re told tickets are available in limited supply and are priced at $4 for each adult and $2 for each child. JLK says admission is free for children under 2. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

The nonprofit recommends mask-wearing while at the event.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube