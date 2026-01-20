KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In the middle of bitter cold temperatures that have felt like below zero for the last two days, one Kalamazoo neighbor is literally driving around and taking people to warmth.

Shona Espinoza is doing what she calls "a round" in downtown Kalamazoo, bringing neighbors to a warm place.

"Do you need a ride to the warming shelter?" Espinoza asks people she encounters during her drives through the city.

"This is the Marathon. A lot of our unhoused friends come here," Espinoza said as she made stops at familiar locations.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Kalamazoo neighbor drives people to warmth during bitter cold snap

An impromptu warming center opened up by neighbors like Espinoza at St. Luke's downtown. In one day, at least 150 people stopped by the location, according to a reverend with the church.

"Doing this type of work, it really truly makes my day. Yes, it may not seem like a big thing to others, but just the little things that we do…like…it makes you feel good. Like damn, I really did that. I really did help somebody," Espinoza said.

The rides warm Espinoza's heart just like the space warms neighbors in need.

"You want me to take you? Let me pull over right here," she tells people on the street.

Kalamazoo neighbors are saying that by being warm to each other, they'll weather this winter storm.

"This is my passion right here. It's truly amazing when you get to help other. And like, I'm poor. But just..driving them, or time. It's just little things that's important," Espinoza said.

Espinoza has been doing this work for six years, saying it's rewarding to try to help people in need.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube