Kalamazoo Metro rideshare program to launch in April

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Metro is making it easier for residents to get from point A to point B; all passengers will need is a phone and a couple of bucks.

"It's basically an on-demand service, like Uber or Lyft, that's designed for public transit," said Sean McBride, executive director of Kalamazoo Metro.

It will operate in three zones: Comstock, Portage and the Oshtemo-Kalamazoo area. McBride says the goal is to make transportation easier in less-dense areas.

"What you'll do if you want to ride is sign up for the service, so Metro link, and use a phone app to schedule a ride," he explained.

The Metro Link will pick you up and take you where you need to go within the designated zone. If you're traveling outside of the zone, you'll be taken to the nearest bus stop.

"The real focus is to serve areas where fixed-route bus service is a little too far to walk ... from your home or your location to the bus stop," he said. "The fare will be $1.25. But if you're using it in combination with a fixed-route bus trip, the buck-25 will cover you for your whole trip."

Three vehicles will be scheduled in the south zone and two in the east and west zones.

McBride says services will officially begin April 15. The pilot program will run through the end of 2025.

