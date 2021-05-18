Kalamazoo mayor announces re-election campaign

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The November election is just six months away and candidates are getting ready and preparing their campaigns around West Michigan.

Mayor David Anderson has held the position for the city of Kalamazoo since 2019, serving on the city commission for 14 years before that.

On Tuesday, he stood in Bronson Park outside City Hall to announce his campaign to run again.

"I am announcing my campaign for mayor of the city of Kalamazoo. Keep your hearts open. I love you Kalamazoo," said Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson.

The November municipal election is just six months away and current Kalamazoo Mayor Anderson said he's looking forward to running again and focus on the work that is in front.

"I am proud of the many things we have accomplished including One Kalamazoo, founding the City Foundation for Excellence and just keeping the city working through hard times and good," said Anderson.

Mayor Anderson said because of the pandemic in the last 14 months, some of what he hoped to accomplish was put on hold.

"We’ve had a much harder time doing important programs like our parks programs for youth. That was cut way back. Our actual engagement in neighborhoods in terms of promoting local business, we had that cut back. I am so looking forward to getting back into doing this," said Mayor Anderson.

For others interested in running in the November municipal election, the deadline for nomination petitions are to be filed with the Kalamazoo City Clerk's Office by July 20 at 4 p.m.

Candidates may start circulating nominating petitions this upcoming Friday. Click here for more information.