Kalamazoo man wounded, guns & drugs discovered

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound early Saturday morning.

While investigating, police also found guns and drugs.

At 3:48 a.m. Saturday, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of gunshots fired in the 700 block of Florence Street. While at the scene, officers were informed that a 27-year-old man had just arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend and sustained a minor, non-life-threatening injury.

Investigating officers located firearms and narcotics at the scene. A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested for multiple weapons and narcotics violations.

No suspects have been identified in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety by calling (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

