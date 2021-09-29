Kalamazoo man wins $150k from Michigan Lottery's Powerball Prize

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It hasn’t sunk in for a Kalamazoo man that he won $150,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Powerball game.

Todd Schultz, 59, matched the four white balls and the Powerball – 37-40-50-61-63 PB: 21 – in the Sept. 13 drawing to win a $50,000 prize, according to a news release Wednesday.

Thanks to Powerplay, the prize was multiplied to $150,000.

He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer located at 5121 S. Westnedge Ave. in Kalamazoo.

“I like to play different draw games and I play Powerball regularly,” Schultz said. “After the drawing, I took my ticket to a retailer to check it and got a message to file a claim. I didn’t know how much I’d won, so I scheduled an appointment at the Grand Rapids office. It wasn’t until I went there to cash my ticket that I realized I had won $150,000.”

Schultz told the Michigan Lottery he plans to use the money to buy land and save the rest.

“I can’t even describe how it feels to win because it still doesn’t seem real,” Schultz said.

Powerball plays can be purchased for $2 each at Lottery retailers across the state and online at MichiganLottery.com.

A “Power Play” option that multiplies non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times to a maximum of $2 million may be added to any Powerball play for only $1.

For an additional $1 per play, Double Play may be added to a Powerball ticket, giving players a second chance to win up to $10 million in the nightly Double Play drawing.