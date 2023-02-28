Kalamazoo man sentenced to 70 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is 22-year-old Teiun Tyree Walker.

According to the Department of Justice, Walker has prior state court felony convictions, including for assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon. This made him prohibited from possessing a firearm as a felon under both state and federal law.

On May 2, 2022, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were surveilling the area around Daysha’s Liquor Store in Kalamazoo. This was due to illegal gambling in the parking lot. At the scene, officers seized a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol from a crossbody bag that Walker was wearing. At the time, Walker was on parole. While he was being arrested, Walker resisted and threatened police.

In addition to 70 months in prison, Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou ordered Walker to spend 3 years on supervised release after his confinement.

“At a moment when violent crime has increased and communities across Michigan feel the fear and anguish that comes with every senseless death and near-death incident, my office is committed to enforcing our nation’s gun laws and holding people accountable who are prohibited from possessing firearms,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “No parent, no child, no senior citizen – no one should have to live with the fear of violence.”

“This case is an example of the FBI’s commitment to working cooperatively with our law enforcement partners to stop felons from illegally possessing firearms,” said James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI in Michigan. “I would like to thank the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for their work on this investigation, their continued partnership, and their commitment to helping us keep our communities safe.”

