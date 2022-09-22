Kalamazoo man sentenced to 5 years for buying 28 guns with stolen identity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for buying dozens of guns through the use of a stolen identity, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.

We’re told 39-year-old David Tillman Deloach pleaded guilty to charges related to the accusation on Sept. 20.

In total, Deloach was accused of illegally buying 28 handguns, federal attorneys say.

“Mr. Deloach’s crimes are serious. By using another person’s identity over the course of approximately five months to purchase a cache of handguns, Mr. Deloach is fueling the epidemic of violence plaguing our communities,” says U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Mr. Deloach is arming convicted felons, like himself, who are legally prohibited from possessing firearms. My office, working with the ATF, will continue to target individuals who are straw purchasing firearms.”

Deloach has also been sentenced to three years of supervised release.

