Kalamazoo man killed in morning crash

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 40-year-old man from Kalamazoo is dead after crashing into a tree Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police say the deadly crash happened around 7:30 Thursday morning on West D Avenue near North 2nd Street in Alamo Township.

Michigan State Police

According to troopers, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by Rocky Uminn was heading east on West D Ave. when the minivan went off the road, hit a tree and rolled.

Uminn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police say it’s not clear what caused him to leave the roadway.

Michigan State Police

Troopers say Uminn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube