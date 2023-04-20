Watch Now
Kalamazoo man killed in morning crash

Michigan State Police
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 14:16:32-04

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 40-year-old man from Kalamazoo is dead after crashing into a tree Thursday morning.

Michigan State Police say the deadly crash happened around 7:30 Thursday morning on West D Avenue near North 2nd Street in Alamo Township.

According to troopers, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by Rocky Uminn was heading east on West D Ave. when the minivan went off the road, hit a tree and rolled.

Uminn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Michigan State Police say it’s not clear what caused him to leave the roadway.

Troopers say Uminn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

