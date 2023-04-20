Kalamazoo man killed in morning crash

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 40-year-old man from Kalamazoo is dead after crashing into a tree Thursday morning.
Michigan State Police say the deadly crash happened around 7:30 Thursday morning on West D Avenue near North 2nd Street in Alamo Township.
According to troopers, a Chrysler Town & Country driven by Rocky Uminn was heading east on West D Ave. when the minivan went off the road, hit a tree and rolled.
Uminn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michigan State Police say it’s not clear what caused him to leave the roadway.
Troopers say Uminn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The deadly crash is still under investigation.