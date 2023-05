KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is hurt after a shooting in Kalamazoo Tuesday evening.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the 32-year-old victim was shot at around 5 p.m. west of Reed Avenue and Reed Court.

We’re told the man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with knowledge of the shooting are urged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-488-8911. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube