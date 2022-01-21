Watch
Kalamazoo man hits officer with a car while fleeing arrest, loaded firearm found in the vehicle

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 4:25 AM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 04:25:13-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On January 20, 2022, officers with the Crime Reduction Team and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, were attempting to arrest a dangerous and wanted persons in the 5000 block of W Main St. in Oshtemo Township.

During the arrest, the suspect fled in a vehicle, striking an officer in the process.

The suspect's vehicle was located but refused to stop for police. A police pursuit began but was suspended due to public safety concerns.

The suspect was located in a vehicle a short time later and arrested without further incident.

A loaded firearm was seized from the suspect vehicle and an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested on multiple felony charges.

The officer struck by the suspect vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

