Kalamazoo man hits officer with a car while fleeing arrest, loaded firearm found in the vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On January 20, 2022, officers with the Crime Reduction Team and the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, were attempting to arrest a dangerous and wanted persons in the 5000 block of W Main St. in Oshtemo Township.

During the arrest, the suspect fled in a vehicle, striking an officer in the process.

The suspect's vehicle was located but refused to stop for police. A police pursuit began but was suspended due to public safety concerns.

The suspect was located in a vehicle a short time later and arrested without further incident.

A loaded firearm was seized from the suspect vehicle and an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested on multiple felony charges.

The officer struck by the suspect vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.