KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 63-year-old man was found unresponsive Wednesday after being hit by a car.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers tell FOX 17 they do not believe alcohol was a factor, though the investigation is ongoing.

The first call came in just before 9 p.m. for a crash near Portage and Reed St.

Responders took the Kalamazoo man to the hospital, where we're told he could not be revived.

