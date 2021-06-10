Kalamazoo man dies after crash on Westnedge Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Authorities in Kalamazoo responded to a crash involving one vehicle on Westnedge Avenue Wednesday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

We’re told the 59-year-old driver from Kalamazoo was discovered unresponsive when officers arrived.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital after live-saving attempts were made, according to KDPS, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Those with information in connection to the crash are asked to call KDPS at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

