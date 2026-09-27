Woman shot and killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman was shot and killed in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning, police say.

Officers were dispatched around 4:10 a.m. to a home on Reed Street near Burdick Street after a shooting was reported.

When they arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman who had been shot. Officers started treating her at the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Her identity has not yet been released.

Suspect information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 269-337-8139. Tips can also be sent to Kalamazoo Silent Observer at 269-337-2100 or via the P3Tips app.

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