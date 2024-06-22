Kalamazoo man arrested after structure fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was arrested for interfering with a firefighting operation in Kalamazoo early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 2:00 in the morning. Officers were called to reports of a fire at a residence on North Rose Street. They arrived to find the rear half of the building in flames.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports that the fire only took about 10 minutes to put out, with officers sticking around to make sure there were no lingering hot-spots.

While the fire was being extinguished, a crowd had formed near the scene, and we're told a man tried to go inside the building against the orders of firefighters. He was subsequently arrested for interfering with a firefighter and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated, and officials say anyone who knows anything should call the KDPS Fire Marshal's office at (269) 337-8260 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

