Kalamazoo man arrested after holding three juveniles hostage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was arrested after holding three juveniles hostage at gunpoint in Kalamazoo on Friday.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers responded to an apartment in the 1600 block of Nottingham Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. after a report of a hostage situation. The report came from a woman who said that a man was holding the three juveniles inside the apartment at gunpoint. The Kalamazoo Metro Special Weapons and Tactics team (KM SWAT) was also called to the scene.

Officers were able to locate all three juveniles at a different location in Kalamazoo. They were unharmed and told the officers that they had been able to escape. They also said that their captor was still in possession of a firearm.

At the apartment building, a resident told the officers that the suspect had forced entry into her apartment, and that he was still armed with a firearm.

When officers entered the apartment, the suspect was located and taken into custody without any further resistance. His weapon, a 9 mm handgun, was located near where he was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as a 26-year-old man from Kalamazoo. He was arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple weapons offenses. He was taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail and is waiting arraignment.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 343-2100.

