Kalamazoo man arrested after car hit by gunfire Saturday morning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 22-year-old Kalamazoo man is in custody after a vehicle was hit by gunfire while two people were still inside it.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded about 6:30 a.m. Saturday to the 3800 block of Sprinkle Road for a report of shots being fire in the parking lot at a local business, according to a news release.

Neither of the people inside the vehicle were injured, nor any other citizens, according to KDPS.

Officers learned during their investigation that there was no relationship between the victims and the shooter.

Police were alerted to a vehicle that was blocking traffic on I-94.

The driver was on foot away from the car, and officers learned that the abandoned vehicle had been stolen.

Officers detained the driver and found he had a loaded gun on him.

After reviewing video and interviewing witnesses, officers found that the man in the stolen vehicle was the same person involved in the shooting earlier in the morning.

He was arrested on multiple charges related to weapons, assault and possession of a stolen handgun and car.

Anyone with more information about this incident may contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.