Kalamazoo lifts precautionary boil water advisory issued January 7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The precautionary boil water advisory issued January 07, 2022, has been lifted by the City of Kalamazoo, in cooperation with the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

Citizens in the affected area can now use City water for consumption as well as all other purposes. Bacteriological sampling within the affected area verified that the water is safe to drink. The affected area (see provided map), is as follows:

Greenlawn Avenue – From Dartmouth Street (western boundary) to Woodside Avenue (eastern boundary), both sides of the roadway. Does not include the northwest corner of Greenlawn Avenue and Woodside Avenue.

Dartmouth Street – From Greenlawn Avenue (southern boundary) to Grand Avenue (northern boundary), both sides of the roadway.

Please direct questions to the City of Kalamazoo Department of Public Services at 269-337-8148 or the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department Environmental Health Director at 269-373-533.

