Kalamazoo Italian Festival 2022 to be held September 16-17

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Italian Festival will return in 2022. The event will be held at Mayor’s Riverfront Park on Friday, September 16 and Saturday, September 17.

The 2022 festival will feature food from multiple local restaurants including: Papa’s Italian Sausage, Jac’s Pizza, Comensoli’s Italian Bistro and Bar, Weller’s Barbecue, Palazzolo’s Gelato Truck, Chef Michael Murray and West Michigan Pasta Provisions, and Ray Ray’s Italian Beef.

The festival will also feature live performances from the Kalamazoo School of Rock, The Out of Favor Boys, The Insiders Tom Petty Cover Band, Vince Miller and Chris Forestieri, and The Bronk Brothers.

Friday, September 16 will be Ladies Night at the festival. It will feature music from Kalamazoo’s DJ Short-e, The Skeletones, Big Trouble, and Barefoot Blonde from Battle Creek.

On Saturday, September 17, the Kalamazoo Italian American Club will hold its Boccee Tournament. The tournament will be open for all visitors.

The Kalamazoo Italian Festival will be held September 16-17. More information on the festival can be found on Papa’s Italian Sausage’s website.

