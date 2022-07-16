Kalamazoo issues precautionary boil water advisory

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo issued a boil water advisory Friday evening for parts of Oshtemo Township.

The city says crews are repairing a water main on Tanager Lane and work resulted in a temporary pressure loss.

The temporary boil water advisory is for all water intended for drinking, ingesting or consumptive uses.

This applies to the following areas:

Tanager Lane from Harrier Ridge to Quail Run Drive, west side of the street

Harrier Ridge from Tanager Lane north to the dead end of Harrier Ridge, both sides of the street, not including the northeast corner of Harrier Ridge and Tanager Lane

Peregrine Trail from Harrier Ridge east to the dead end of Peregrine Trail, both sides of the street

Osprey Way from Tanager Lane east to the dead end of Osprey Way, both sides of the street

The city says there have not been any confirmed tests showing bacteria in the water main undergoing repairs.

The advisory will likely get lifted within 72 hours on Monday, July 18.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube