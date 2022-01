KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A section of Kalamazoo is under a boil-water advisory as repairs are being made to the city’s water infrastructure.

The city of Kalamazoo says the precautionary advisory affects Greenlawn Avenue between the west end of Dartmouth Street and the east end of Woodside Avenue; and Dartmouth Street between the south end of Greenlawn Avenue and the north end of Grand Avenue.

The advisory is expected to be lifted by the end of Monday, Jan. 10.

