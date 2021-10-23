Watch
Kalamazoo investigating after man comes to hospital with gunshot wound

file photo
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety
Posted at 1:03 PM, Oct 23, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are investigating after a man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

The 33-year-old man reported to the hospital around 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning (Oct. 23), according to police.

The man is currently in stable condition, and Kalamazoo Public Safety is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269)343-2100.

