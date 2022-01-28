Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts awarded $150,000 grant

items.[0].image.alt
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Kalamazoo Institute of Arts
Art institute hosting week of art camps aimed at kids
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 15:06:57-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that some art organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a boost, including one in West Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts received a $150,000 grant.

It's among 10 organizations in the state receiving such grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, totaling $1.35 million in grant money to the state.

Governor Whitmer says it's another way to support Michigan's economy.

“These grants will be critical to growing our economy, supporting community artistic organizations, and creating local jobs” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “From paying for personnel expenses and safety supplies to keeping the lights on, these grants will make a difference for the recipients, and in turn, create local jobs and benefit local communities. I am immensely grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for their efforts to support the arts, artists, and cultural organizations that enrich our communities.”

Organizations in Interlochen, Peshawbestown, Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Detroit were also awarded grants.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News