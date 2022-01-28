Kalamazoo Institute of Arts awarded $150,000 grant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that some art organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a boost, including one in West Michigan.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts received a $150,000 grant.

It's among 10 organizations in the state receiving such grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, totaling $1.35 million in grant money to the state.

Governor Whitmer says it's another way to support Michigan's economy.

“These grants will be critical to growing our economy, supporting community artistic organizations, and creating local jobs” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “From paying for personnel expenses and safety supplies to keeping the lights on, these grants will make a difference for the recipients, and in turn, create local jobs and benefit local communities. I am immensely grateful to the National Endowment for the Arts for their efforts to support the arts, artists, and cultural organizations that enrich our communities.”

Organizations in Interlochen, Peshawbestown, Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Detroit were also awarded grants.